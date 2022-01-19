Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kraft Heinz’s shares have lagged the industry in the past three months. The company’s top and the bottom line declined during third-quarter 2021. Volume/mix was hurt by unfavorable year-over-year comparison with significant pandemic-led retail demand in 2020. Kraft Heinz is grappling with higher cost inflation. It expects gross cost inflation for 2021 to remain at the high end of mid-single-digit range across the full cost basket. Nevertheless, solid pricing initiatives are aiding the company for a while. The same was seen in the quarter, with pricing moving up 1.5 percentage points year over year on growth across all the reporting units. Kraft Heinz’s operating model, which incorporates five key elements — People with Purpose, Consumer Platforms, Ops Center, Partner Program and Fuel Our Growth — looks impressive.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $37.43 on Monday. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 149,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

