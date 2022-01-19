CD Projekt (OTC:OTGLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

CD Projekt (OTC:OTGLF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $144.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 195.84% from the company’s previous close.
CD Projekt stock opened at $48.68 on Monday.
About CD Projekt
