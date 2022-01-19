Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) to Strong Sell

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen raised shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Bally’s stock opened at $31.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 2.31. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bally’s will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence Downey purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robeson Reeves purchased 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

About Bally's

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

