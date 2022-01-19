The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) to Hold

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. VTB Capital upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel alerts:

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.68.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.