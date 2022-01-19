Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Comcast Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comcast in a report released on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the cable giant will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMCSA. Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $50.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average of $54.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

