Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $31.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.93. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,949,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

