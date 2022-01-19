Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NYSE EDF opened at $6.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $9.00.
In other news, EVP James E. Craige bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $52,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
