Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSE EDF opened at $6.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

In other news, EVP James E. Craige bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $52,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

