Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report released on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VNOM has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $27.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -207.60 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 101.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 166,547 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $16,916,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 762.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 102,082 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 127.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 42,532 shares during the period. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,169.14%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

