Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$4.30. The company had revenue of C$118.45 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$37.96 and a 12 month high of C$49.75.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.