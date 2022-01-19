Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.78 Million

Brokerages expect Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) to report $44.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.60 million and the highest is $45.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full year sales of $164.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.33 million to $164.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $209.36 million, with estimates ranging from $206.11 million to $214.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.08 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

DH stock opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

