European Commercial REIT Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for European Commercial REIT in a research report issued on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of European Commercial REIT in a report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of European Commercial REIT in a research report on Sunday, November 7th.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$28.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

