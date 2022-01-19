Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON) was down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 4,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 24,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bon Natural Life stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.23% of Bon Natural Life at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bon Natural Life Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

