Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the December 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZLT. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,553,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rezolute in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Rezolute in the 2nd quarter worth about $459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Rezolute in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rezolute in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Rezolute alerts:

NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a current ratio of 14.76. Rezolute has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $71.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.99.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rezolute will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RZLT. Zacks Investment Research cut Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. dropped their price target on Rezolute from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Rezolute from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.