First Bank (FRBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 million. First Bank had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Bank alerts:

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. First Bank has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Bank by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 58,576 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.