Duke Realty (DRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Duke Realty has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.710-$1.750 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Duke Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

DRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

