Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB)

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.87) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.52) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of LON PEBB opened at GBX 121 ($1.65) on Monday. The Pebble Group has a 1 year low of GBX 115 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.87 ($2.32). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 136.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 147.58. The firm has a market cap of £202.62 million and a P/E ratio of 35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, fmcg, technology, transport, and other sectors.

