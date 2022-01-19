Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 5,450 ($74.36) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($79.14) to GBX 5,600 ($76.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($64.13) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($64.13) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($79.14) to GBX 4,960 ($67.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Wizz Air to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,097.55 ($69.55).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 4,508 ($61.51) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,374.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,700.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. The firm has a market cap of £5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.02. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 3,600 ($49.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,595 ($76.34).

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($62.23), for a total transaction of £456,100 ($622,322.28).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.