Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.43) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TEG. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.43) to GBX 340 ($4.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.78) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.78) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 323.57 ($4.41).

Ten Entertainment Group stock opened at GBX 283 ($3.86) on Monday. Ten Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 195.50 ($2.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 284 ($3.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 254.85. The firm has a market cap of £193.42 million and a P/E ratio of -9.22.

In other news, insider Julie Mary Sneddon bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.77) per share, for a total transaction of £82,800 ($112,975.85).

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

