Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €86.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been given a €86.00 ($97.73) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NDA. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Aurubis in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($93.75) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on Aurubis in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurubis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €80.31 ($91.26).

Shares of NDA opened at €94.16 ($107.00) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €84.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €78.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €61.30 ($69.66) and a 12-month high of €91.82 ($104.34).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

