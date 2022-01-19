Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €190.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €190.00 ($215.91) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($189.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €179.00 ($203.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €160.91 ($182.86).

Shares of DB1 opened at €156.20 ($177.50) on Monday. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of €130.10 ($147.84) and a 1-year high of €152.65 ($173.47). The company has a 50-day moving average of €145.43 and a 200 day moving average of €145.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

