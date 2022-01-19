HSBC Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €184.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €184.00 ($209.09) price objective by research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HNR1. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($223.86) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($215.91) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays set a €146.00 ($165.91) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €177.00 ($201.14) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €176.00 ($200.00).

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €174.35 ($198.13) on Monday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($132.24). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €165.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €156.38.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

