Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €324.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €324.00 ($368.18) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($332.95) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($323.86) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays set a €299.00 ($339.77) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($312.50) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €283.91 ($322.62).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a one year high of €200.00 ($227.27).

