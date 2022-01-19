Truist Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $6.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.95. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.24.

NYSE COP opened at $87.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average is $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $89.11. The stock has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,114 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 25,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

