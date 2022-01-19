Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for 30429 (TNT.TO)’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:TNT)

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO) in a report issued on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter.

30429 has a 12 month low of C$5.93 and a 12 month high of C$7.00.

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$34.22 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

