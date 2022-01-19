Oppenheimer Comments on Bionano Genomics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.25). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bionano Genomics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BNGO. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of BNGO opened at $2.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.74. Bionano Genomics has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $15.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 80.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 12.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.