Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $14.25 Per Share

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $14.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.42. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Shares of DGX opened at $138.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.74. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.31 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $819,442,000 after acquiring an additional 145,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,615,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,823,000 after acquiring an additional 166,433 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

