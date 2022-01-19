Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Given Buy Rating at Barclays

Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1,650.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Jet2 stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. Jet2 has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60.

Get Jet2 alerts:

About Jet2

Jet2 plc engages in the provision of aviation and distribution services. It operates through the Leisure Travel; and Distribution and Logistics segments. The Leisure Travel segment provides scheduled holiday flights by its airline, Jet2.com, and ATOL licensed package holidays by its tour operator, Jet2holidays, to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European leisure cities.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.