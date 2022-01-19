Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Given Buy Rating at Barclays

Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1,650.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of Jet2 stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. Jet2 has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60.
About Jet2
