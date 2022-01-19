Truist Financial Weighs in on Inspired Entertainment, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) – Research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Inspired Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.44) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.43). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INSE. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE opened at $12.34 on Monday. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $15.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

