Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will earn ($4.62) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.51). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.89) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GBT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

GBT opened at $27.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The company had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after buying an additional 254,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 158.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 30,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

