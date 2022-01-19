Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAMXF. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of BAMXF stock opened at $112.80 on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $83.60 and a one year high of $116.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.24 and its 200 day moving average is $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 17.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

