Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Lowered to C$3.85 at Raymond James

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$3.85 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TCW. ATB Capital upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. raised Trican Well Service to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Trican Well Service to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perfomr” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.89.

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$3.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.85. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$1.67 and a 52-week high of C$3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$813.61 million and a P/E ratio of -38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

