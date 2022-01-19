Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target Cut to C$130.00

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities to C$130.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on Cogeco from C$114.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Cogeco stock opened at C$79.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.13. Cogeco has a 12 month low of C$75.50 and a 12 month high of C$101.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$80.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$655.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogeco will post 10.0399375 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.