Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target Cut to C$130.00

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities to C$130.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.74% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on Cogeco from C$114.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
Cogeco stock opened at C$79.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.13. Cogeco has a 12 month low of C$75.50 and a 12 month high of C$101.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$80.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Cogeco Company Profile
Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.
