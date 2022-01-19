BankUnited (BKU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect BankUnited to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.51 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect BankUnited to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BankUnited stock opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BankUnited stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada cut BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

