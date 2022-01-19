Insider Buying: First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) Insider Acquires 5,700 Shares of Stock

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) insider Seamus Keating acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,735 ($23.67) per share, for a total transaction of £98,895 ($134,936.55).

FDP stock opened at GBX 1,622 ($22.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,034.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,184.60. First Derivatives plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,612 ($21.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,425 ($46.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £451.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered First Derivatives to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 2,200 ($30.02) to GBX 1,600 ($21.83) in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

