Associated Banc (ASB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $269.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Associated Banc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,301 shares of company stock valued at $690,748. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Associated Banc stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,068 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,836 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.