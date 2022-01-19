Growth for Good Acquisition Corp (The)’s Quiet Period Set To End on January 19th (NASDAQ:GFGDU)

Growth for Good Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GFGDU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, January 19th. Growth for Good Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Growth for Good Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFGDU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Growth for Good Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

