Simon Bourne Purchases 43 Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) insider Simon Bourne acquired 43 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £149.64 ($204.18).

Shares of ITM opened at GBX 329 ($4.49) on Wednesday. ITM Power Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 307.06 ($4.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 724 ($9.88). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 410.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 426.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITM shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.19) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.50) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 691 ($9.43) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITM Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 550.13 ($7.51).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

