Gambling.com Group Ltd’s (NASDAQ:GAMB) Lock-Up Period To End on January 19th

Gambling.com Group’s (NASDAQ:GAMB) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 19th. Gambling.com Group had issued 5,250,000 shares in its public offering on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $42,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the expiration of Gambling.com Group’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GAMB. Truist Financial cut their price target on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gambling.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

GAMB opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $16.97.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 47.66% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

