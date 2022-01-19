Gambling.com Group Ltd’s (NASDAQ:GAMB) Lock-Up Period To End on January 19th

Gambling.com Group’s (NASDAQ:GAMB) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 19th. Gambling.com Group had issued 5,250,000 shares in its public offering on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $42,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the expiration of Gambling.com Group’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GAMB. Truist Financial cut their price target on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gambling.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
GAMB opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $16.97.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.
About Gambling.com Group
Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.
