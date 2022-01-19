Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $30.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Construction Partners traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 3606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 10.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Construction Partners by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Construction Partners by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

