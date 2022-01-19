Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $75.00. The stock traded as low as $48.76 and last traded at $49.48, with a volume of 75828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.34.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 154.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 48.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 62.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.74.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Yandex Company Profile (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

