Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,802 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 832% compared to the typical volume of 515 call options.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZY shares. Cowen started coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. HSBC raised Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Get Zymergen alerts:

In other Zymergen news, CEO Jay T. Flatley acquired 100,000 shares of Zymergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. 48.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zymergen stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Zymergen has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zymergen will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.