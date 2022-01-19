PowerSchool Holdings Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 24th (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool’s (NYSE:PWSC) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 24th. PowerSchool had issued 39,473,685 shares in its initial public offering on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $710,526,330 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PWSC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

PWSC stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. PowerSchool has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $36.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.30.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $148.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,438,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,009,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,373,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,076,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,441,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

