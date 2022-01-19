Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Up 40.0% in December

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VTC opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $93.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 15.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

