Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:IVCPU) Quiet Period Will End on January 24th

Swiftmerge Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IVCPU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 24th. Swiftmerge Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Swiftmerge Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IVCPU opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.20.

