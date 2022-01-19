XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Short Interest Up 36.4% in December

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 485,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 355,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.7 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. XOMA has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.40 million, a PE ratio of -104.50 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). XOMA had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that XOMA will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 11.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 729,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after acquiring an additional 77,297 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in XOMA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in XOMA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in XOMA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in XOMA by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of XOMA from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

