Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of DEI opened at $34.69 on Monday. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 160,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 82,223 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

