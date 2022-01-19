Entain (LON:ENT) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Entain (LON:ENT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,165 ($29.54) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.83% from the company’s current price.

ENT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($35.48) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt raised Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.38) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,300 ($31.38) to GBX 2,400 ($32.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,149.11 ($29.32).

LON ENT opened at GBX 1,707 ($23.29) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,734.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.95. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 1,137.50 ($15.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,500 ($34.11).

In other Entain news, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($27.71), for a total transaction of £263,359.77 ($359,339.30). Also, insider Stella David bought 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,053 ($28.01) per share, with a total value of £74,975.56 ($102,299.85).

About Entain

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

