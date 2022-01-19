The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.71) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RTN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.18) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 137 ($1.87).

Shares of RTN stock opened at GBX 100.80 ($1.38) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 88.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.85. The Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 140 ($1.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £771.17 million and a PE ratio of 21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other news, insider Ken Hanna bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($114,613.18).

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

