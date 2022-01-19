Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Upgraded to Outperfrom Under Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a report published on Sunday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$1.16. The business had revenue of C$31.23 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Minto Apartment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.