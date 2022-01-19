ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STKS. Piper Sandler upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $399.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $71.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 7,500 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 25,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $422,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

